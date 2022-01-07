Nas Giving Away Music Streaming Rights With New NFT Deal

Nas is expanding his reach in the cryptocurrency world with a new NFT deal.

This week, Royal announced that they are teaming with the Queens icon to sell extended versions of NFTs called limited digital assets.

“Having Nas be the first artist to sell royalty rights through Royal is an incredible affirmation of our mission,” Royal CEO, Justin “3LAU” Blau detailed.

“It’s proof that artists across genres feel strongly about democratizing ownership of their music, and that they want to be connected to their listeners on a deeper level.”

Without further ado.. we're honored to announce Hip Hop legend, innovator and entrepreneur @Nas will be the first artist to drop his music on royal on January 11th! https://t.co/TkyWvOJOvY pic.twitter.com/hQGGXVuPhz — royal (@join_royal) January 6, 2022

According to reports, the NFT will give fans the chance to obtain streaming royalty rights to Nas’s King’s Disease and King’s Disease II tracks, “Ultra Black” and “Rare.”

Nas shared a comment via Complex on the partnership.

“I am always looking for new and unique ways to connect with the people. So I am excited to partner with Royal on their new endeavor in order for the world to connect with my music in a new way.”

In total, the Hip Hop legend will be giving up 50-percent of his streaming rights for each of those songs.

This news follows, the announcement of Nas and Hit-Boy working on King’s Disease 3.

Royal is expected to drop the Nas NFT on their official website on January 11th.

