The NBA released “Imagine,” the next incarnation of the league’s “NBA Lane” campaign, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of MLK Day (Jan. 17, 2022).

“Imagine,” which stars and is spoken by NBA legend Dwyane Wade, includes images from the Civil Rights Movement as well as dramatic soundbites from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “The American Dream” address. Wade appeals to the next generation, echoing Dr. King’s message, as seen by a group of children watching images of Dr. King’s speeches and marches on television. As we hear Dr. King’s comments throughout the spot, Wade reminds us that we all have the potential to make a difference.

The premiere of “Imagine” took place during last night’s Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game on TNT, as well as across NBA social media and other channels.

Throughout January, all 30 NBA clubs will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s battle for justice and analyze the history and impact of inequality in the United States. At a later date, more information about team and league celebrations, action, service, and conversations will be released.