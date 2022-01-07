Sentencing For The 3 Men Convicted of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Happens Today

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today.

Travis and Greg McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan all face minimum sentences of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020.

In November a jury found Travis McMichael guilty of all 3 counts including a charge of malice murder. His father, Gregory McMichael and his accomplice William “Roddie” Bryan were both found guilty of felony murder of Arbery.

Travis McMichael testified that he saw Arbery acting suspicious in the neighborhood on the day of the shooting. The defense tried to imply Travis McMichael shot Ahmaud Arbery in self-defense after they wrestled over his shotgun while the three tried to make a citizen’s arrest of Arbery.

However a leaked video shows the three men chasing Arbery, a Black male as he jogged along his neighborhood.

There are also penalties for the additional charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

