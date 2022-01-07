Yes you read the headline right.

Skip Bayless is notoriously known for his LeBron James hate. He is always blaming LeBron for loses and reminding James that he isn’t as good as Jordan. However, in a recent turn of events, Bayless actually had a couple of positive things to say about LeBron.

On Thursday morning’s airing of FS1’s Undisputed, Bayless said that LeBron has a good shot at being the league MVP this year and is playing at the highest level basketball he’d ever seen in year 19 of any player.

“I gotta tell you from my heart, I think he’s got a good shot at winning MVP,” Bayless said. “Because of narrative. I think the Russell WestBRICK narrative will work to his advantage even though it was LeBron’s fault that he’s here. In the larger picture, people are gonna say ‘look what he’s overcoming. He’s overcoming the guy who’s running away with the turnover lead in the NBA. The guy who clearly has become a liability to the Lakers. And LeBron is playing at the highest level we’ve ever seen a year 19 player play.”

"We're about to have an Undisputed first: I am going to defend LeBron James. From my heart, I give him a good shot at winning MVP."@RealSkipBayless explains pic.twitter.com/WAn9icAewM — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 6, 2022

Despite the Lakers being a complete disappointment this year and not living up to hype of their new roster, LeBron’s candidacy for league MVP is strong. In fact, despite the Lakers 20-19 start to their season, LeBron has had one of this best seasons with the team and has been averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists as of late.

It will be interesting to see the moves the Lakers make before the trade deadline on February 10th. Hopefully whatever moves they make will make them a true playoff contender.