SOURCE SPORTS: Julius Randle Gives Knicks Crowd a Thumbs Down After Receiving Boos Earlier in the Same Game

Julius Randle heard the boos of his home Madison Square Garden crowd toward him and gave them a thumbs down as a response.

During the New York Knicks come-back victory over the Boston Celtics, Randle scored on a fourth-quarter bucket and as the crowd cheered him, he gave them a thumbs down as he ran up the court.

In the postgame, Randle said the thumbs down moment was in response to the boos he and the team received in the first two-quarters of the game. “You saw that. You saw what was going on out there,” Randle said to ESPN.

When asked what the thumbs down meant, Randle replied, “Shut the f*** up.”

“I really don’t give a f*** what anybody has to say, to be honest,” Randle said. “I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say.”

After a season that saw Randle lead the Knicks to the playoffs and net him a Most Improved Player award, Randle and the team’s overall performance has regressed and currently, the Knicks sit outside the playoff picture.

