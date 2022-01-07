It takes one week The Weeknd to get an album off. After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.

The Weeknd was featured in “103.5 Dawn FM,” a live broadcast event that aired exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app, as part of the launch. Amazon.com/theweeknd and the Amazon Music app have exclusive apparel for the event, including a limited-edition hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatshirt commemorating the live stream. For the following 48 hours, fans will be able to purchase merchandise.

You can enjoy the sonic experience below.