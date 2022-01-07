Throughout the last decade, Nicki Minaj has cemented herself as one of the biggest and most influential artists of her generation. Young Thug recently took to social media to give Minaj the flowers that she rightfully deserves.

Thug posted a video of himself on his Instagram story on Thursday, saying “Nicki Minaj definitely top 5 female artists of all time. He added, “She definitely in the top 5. For me, though. Just for me. I think for the majority of people in the world, she definitely in the top 5 [too].”

Young Thug says Nicki Minaj is in his top 5 female artists of all time 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/C1IXlWCRSQ — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 6, 2022

When discussing the top women in rap, you have to put Nicki at the top of the list. When it comes to accolades, album sales, longevity, and influence on the newer generation of women rappers, Nicki is undoubtedly the GOAT.

