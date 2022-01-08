Can you believe that Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old? The superstar daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce received a special birthday message from her grandmother, Tina Lawson, on Instagram.

“My beautiful talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!” wrote Knowles-Lawson alongside a photo of her with Blue. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond.”

She added, “She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!! Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue Happy Birthday.”

You can see the post below.

Ms. Tina, mother of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s grandmother, wishes her granddaughter a happy 10th birthday on Instagram with an unseen picture of the two and a cute caption 💙 pic.twitter.com/Vhhpo270sm — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) January 7, 2022

Tina Lawson recently announced her new Facebook Watch series, Talks with Mama Tina. The first season will feature Kevin Hart, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, Ciara, and Tiffany Haddish. The new show’s theme features vocals from Beyoncé and her children.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina,’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Lawson wrote. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PCT to view.”

She added, “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?