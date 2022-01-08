According to a report from TheBoxHouston, H-Town producer and emcee D-Bando has become the latest in the Hip Hop community to lose their battle the deadly COVID-19 this past Wednesday(January 5).

Bando, whose real name is Darale Obando, worked with a number of notable artists in 2021 before catching the virus such as Big Pokey and Quality Control Music signee Lakeyah’s My Time project.

Several Texas representatives gave their condolences to Bando, including Slim Thug’s engineer Young Sam.

RIP D-Bando 🕊 We had more work to do homie! May God watch over your kids….🙏🏾 https://t.co/W5EUok0hlO Y’all go stream my dog! pic.twitter.com/2ZV67Lq55J — GOT DAMN SAMM! (@djyoungsamm) January 6, 2022

In his last IG post about a month ago, Bando said, “I’ve took the backseat to let my team be in the front that shows alot about my character!!!” He wrote. “I’ve stepped down to let others step up. #IWANTUSALLTOWIN.”

Bando is the most recent Hip Hop notable to pass away from COVID-19, but since December, Boo Yaa T.R.I.B.E.’s Ganxsta Ridd lost his battle with COVID-19, Kollege Kidd founder Ray Autry died on New Year’s Eve, while the tope of 2022 saw the death of the Force MDs’ Jessie D.

The Northstar Group/The Source Magazine sends our condolences to his friends and family.