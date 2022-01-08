ICYMI: Joe Budden Blasts ‘Fresh & Fit’ Podcast: “I See Why They Hate Some of You Having Microphones”

When it comes to podcasting, Joe Budden for sure knows a thing or two. So when he calls the hosts of the Fresh & Fit podcast “too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak” in regards to their latest controversial interview, there is a point to be made.

In case you missed the story, the Fresh & Fit podcast was the subject of social media slander earlier this week for mistreating their guest Asain Doll. During her appearance, one of the hosts, Myron Gaines, disrespectfully spoke to Asian Doll leading to her walking out on the episode.

Gaines was then dragged across social media for both his statements toward Asian Doll and also past remarks about how he did not find Black women attractive.

Seeing enough of the banter, Joe Budden offered some words toward the situation.

“Now i don’t normally do the ‘repost another pod’ thing because 1. i just don’t, & 2. some stuff just doesn’t deserve to be highlighted, but today I’ll make an exception.. I don’t know these 2 Doofs but they don’t get to do this. Too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak for this stale gimmick to not be seen through. Black women are everything, ESPECIALLY beautiful!! Every kind of beautiful too, so to hear this?!? From them?!? Lol it’s laughable.. but it’s not. Now i don’t normally do the ‘repost another pod’ thing because 1. i just don’t, & 2. some stuff just doesn’t deserve to be highlighted, but today I’ll make an exception,” Budden wrote. “I don’t know these 2 Doofs but they don’t get to do this. Too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak for this stale gimmick to not be seen through. Black women are everything, ESPECIALLY beautiful!! Every kind of beautiful too, so to hear this?!? From them?!? Lol it’s laughable.. but it’s not. These Idiots know most podcasts can’t get off the ground or gain any traction without love OR hate from Black women. Both act as fuel. This is nothing more than a cheap, tasteless heave at a payday. The words don’t match the actions, if you hate them, do it without them. Skip the topic. Don’t have them as guests (you clearly don’t know how to host them). Don’t cater convo toward them. Say no to every dollar/view/like/download/subscription generated directly or indirectly by them, then I’ll believe you. This is just pure laziness (amongst other things). If you can’t find a funny/creative way to be inclusive or discuss dating then go back to the drawing board. I’ll skip the lecture on self hatred and just be glad they make is so easy to spot. And lastly, yes… we love “Shaniqua” and “Buquiesha” (LaKanya is a personal favorite ☺️) i see why they hate some of you niggas having microphones!!! Smh”

If you missed the viral moment, you can tap in below.