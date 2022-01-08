The name of a suspect in the shooting death of Young Dolph has been released by Memphis police and the US Marshals Service.
23-year-old Justin Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, and property theft. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. He is listed as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Young Dolph was killed in Memphis, outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, on Nov. 17. Young Dolph has been honored with a street in Memphis, TN. A unanimous vote by the Memphis City Council led to the naming of a street in Dolph’s honor and memory.
Revealed during a street naming ceremony earlier on Wednesday (Dec. 15), a section of street in Dolph’s home neighborhood of Castalia Heights will forever be known as “Adolph Robert ‘Young Dolph’ Thornton, Jr. Avenue.”
The date of Dolph’s passing, Nov. 17, will also be recognized as a Day of Service in the city, reflecting Dolph’s lifetime of dedication to his community. Councilman JB Smiley, Jr., who sponsored today’s honorary street naming, said, “It’s about celebrating our own. Young Dolph was truly one of us.”