The name of a suspect in the shooting death of Young Dolph has been released by Memphis police and the US Marshals Service.

23-year-old Justin Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, and property theft. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. He is listed as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest.

🚨#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.



He should be considered armed & dangerous.



Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/38OkN4zWko — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

#TNMostWanted fugitive Justin Johnson is 23 years old, 5’8”, 190 lbs.



He has black hair and brown eyes.



If you have seen Johnson or have information about his whereabouts call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1Ifpqa7RtK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by TBI for information leading to Justin Johnson’s arrest for a total reward of up to $15,000 in coordination with @USMarshalsHQ, @MEM_PoliceDept, and Crimestoppers .



Call: 1-800-TBI-FIND

Email: TipsToTBI@tn.gov#TNMostWanted pic.twitter.com/27dMquVfoN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

Young Dolph was killed in Memphis, outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, on Nov. 17. Young Dolph has been honored with a street in Memphis, TN. A unanimous vote by the Memphis City Council led to the naming of a street in Dolph’s honor and memory.

Advertisement

Revealed during a street naming ceremony earlier on Wednesday (Dec. 15), a section of street in Dolph’s home neighborhood of Castalia Heights will forever be known as “Adolph Robert ‘Young Dolph’ Thornton, Jr. Avenue.”

The date of Dolph’s passing, Nov. 17, will also be recognized as a Day of Service in the city, reflecting Dolph’s lifetime of dedication to his community. Councilman JB Smiley, Jr., who sponsored today’s honorary street naming, said, “It’s about celebrating our own. Young Dolph was truly one of us.”