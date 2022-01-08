It is no doubt that the artist formally known as Kanye West is one of the world’s most influential fashion icons of the 21st century. Over the past 7 years, the billionaire artist has developed one of the most in-demand footwear brands with Yeezy.

His decade-long deal with GAP launched its first two collections with hoodies and jackets in 2021. As expected it sold out and resellers have put it up for $7,500 on GOAT.

With a swag that bears no comparison, a fan believes Ye has taken his style from Holes actor, Shia LaBeouf. In a TikTok video, the fan refers to a 2018 interview with Esquire where LaBeouf recounts the “Hurricanes” artist “took all my f**king clothes.”

It looks like he attempted to link with Shia back in 2020 for a YZY x GAP photoshoot, but he apparently didn’t show up according to Yeezy.

“Shia is cap,” tweeted the DONDA artist. “Shia was deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up.”

On Friday, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga was announced to make the incredible product available to everyone at all times,” said Ye.