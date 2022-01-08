Justin LaBoy Says Kanye West Wants to Hit the Studio with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has left the field and gone to the recording booth and Kanye West wants to connect with him. Ye’s friend, Justin LaBoy, hopped on clubhouse and revealed his desire to connect with the former Buccaneer.

“AB listen man, ‘til another team pick you up you gotta pull up to the studio man,” said LaBoy. “Me and Ye working, and Ye want you to pull up, man. … Ye’s another advocate for mental health and equality everywhere, so, I’m excited about bringing both of them together.

Justin LaBoy says Kanye wants Antonio Brown to pull up to the studio to collab pic.twitter.com/tuZJ2l1yNu — heysocialmedia (@zamnzapitalism) January 7, 2022

With his NFL season seemingly done, Antonio Brown has dropped off a surprise single in “Pit Not The Palace.”

This isn’t AB’s first musical venture. The football sensation debuted his first single, “Whole Lotta Money,” in January 2020, with a music video that surpassed 2 million views and 10 million global streams. This isn’t AB’s last song; he has plans to release additional music in the future, as well as a full-length album.

You can hear the single below.