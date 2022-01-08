Kamala Harris Was Evacuated From a Location That Had a Pipe Bomb During Jan. 6 Riot

The acts of Donald Trump instigated attacks on the Capitol have hit their first anniversary and more details continue to emerge. POLITICO details Kamala Harris, who at the time was a Vice President-elect, was inside the Democratic National Committee building at the time a pipe bomb was discovered outside.

An official of the Capitol Police and four people close to Vice President Harris stated the pipe bomb was located under a park bench outside the building at 1:07 p.m.

at 1:14 p.m. Capitol Police and Secret Service evacuated Harris from the premises. The bomb was neutralized at 4:36 p.m. A similar bomb that was planted at the Republican National Committee was neutralized at 3:33 p.m.

PEOPLE confirmed with the White House that Harris was evacuated from the building that day.