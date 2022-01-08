The acts of Donald Trump instigated attacks on the Capitol have hit their first anniversary and more details continue to emerge. POLITICO details Kamala Harris, who at the time was a Vice President-elect, was inside the Democratic National Committee building at the time a pipe bomb was discovered outside.
An official of the Capitol Police and four people close to Vice President Harris stated the pipe bomb was located under a park bench outside the building at 1:07 p.m.
at 1:14 p.m. Capitol Police and Secret Service evacuated Harris from the premises. The bomb was neutralized at 4:36 p.m. A similar bomb that was planted at the Republican National Committee was neutralized at 3:33 p.m.
PEOPLE confirmed with the White House that Harris was evacuated from the building that day.