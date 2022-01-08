The Weeknd continues to immerse fans in the Dawn FM experience, releasing his new video for “Sacrifice.” The dark and artsy showcase brings one of the best offerings from the album to our screens.

After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.

The Weeknd was featured in “103.5 Dawn FM,” a live broadcast event that aired exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app, as part of the launch. Amazon.com/theweeknd and the Amazon Music app have exclusive apparel for the event, including a limited-edition hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatshirt commemorating the live stream. For the following 48 hours, fans will be able to purchase merchandise.

You can enjoy the sonic experience below.