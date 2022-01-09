According to several reports, drill rapper Bizzy Banks was arrested for several drugs and weapons charges after a SWAT team raided his Hackensack, New Jersey home Friday morning.

The report states that the Bergen County SWAT team raided the home of Banks’, whose real name is Majesty Blessed Moses, after an investigation by Detective Sgt. John Dalton, detectives Mark Carrillo Sergio Raneli, and Detective Sgt. John Dalton of the NYPD.

Banks is charged with is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, as well as money laundering, He is currently being held with no bond, according to the Hackensack Police Dept.

Advertisement

TheSource.com will have more details pertaining to this story as it develops.