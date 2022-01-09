Saturday turned heated for Cardi B and Cuban Doll as they exchanged words on Twitter. It all started after Doll posted inspiration for her latest video outfit, which was Nicki Minaj. After a fan pointed out that Cardi once supported Cuban, Cardi offered some words online.
“Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” Cardi tweeted. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”
And then the gloves came off:
Cuban stated Cardi attempted to play the victim and highlighted attacks from the rapper. “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me. That’s next level OD DISRESPECT,” Cuban wrote. “I could never be inspired by someone I don’t listen to. Simple stop trying to force that on me.”
The back and forth would continue for a while before Cardi decided to be done with the situation:
You can see additional messages between the two below.