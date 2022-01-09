Saturday turned heated for Cardi B and Cuban Doll as they exchanged words on Twitter. It all started after Doll posted inspiration for her latest video outfit, which was Nicki Minaj. After a fan pointed out that Cardi once supported Cuban, Cardi offered some words online.

“Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” Cardi tweeted. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

And then the gloves came off:

Girl Sdfu !!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that shit bout me … me & you ain’t been cool offset was tryna fuck me . — CUBAN DOLL (@CubanDaSavage) January 8, 2022

Cuban stated Cardi attempted to play the victim and highlighted attacks from the rapper. “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me. That’s next level OD DISRESPECT,” Cuban wrote. “I could never be inspired by someone I don’t listen to. Simple stop trying to force that on me.”

You can’t get mad I said I don’t listen to your music !? Bitch it’s been years the husband tweet was not bout u ! It’s just got that’s made u mad girl bye your werid — CUBAN DOLL (@CubanDaSavage) January 8, 2022

The back and forth would continue for a while before Cardi decided to be done with the situation:

deleting those tweets.. it’s bad for business and I’m done helping out the needy.I want to apologize to my fans🥺I know y’all get upset when I give attention to germs. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 9, 2022

You can see additional messages between the two below.

Cardi B and Cuban Doll over there subbing each other after some people said her look in her new music video was giving Cardi. pic.twitter.com/i9UaMSeQuW — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) January 8, 2022