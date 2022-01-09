Freddie Gibbs Clowns Gunna After Diss Fails To Live Up To The Hype

Freddie Gibbs Clowns Gunna After Diss Fails To Live Up To The Hype

Gunna and Freddie Gibbs have been going back and forth on Twitter for the past week. On Friday, Gunna dropped his newest album, DS4EVER, which features Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Chlöe Bailey and more.

Earlier in the week, Gibbs insisted that Gunna was a snitch after posting a CNN segment where Gunna spoke on a criminal case involving his cousin. Gunna responded.

This is not crime stoppers 😂 dummy — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 6, 2022

It’s cnn and my cuzin still doin life for no statement ever been turn in ! #FREEDEVO — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 6, 2022

If u ain’t snitch u ain’t gotta explain yourself. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 6, 2022

Prior to the album’s release, Gunna hinted at a Freddie Gibbs diss on his album after the two rapper’s quarrel-like exchange on Twitter.

Advertisement

“When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career,” tweeted Wunna.

When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career. — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 5, 2022

It looks like Gibbs and fans were anticipating the “biggest moment” when DS4EVER dropped. The moment came on the track “Poochie Gown” when Gunna raps:

I can't f**k with Freddie Gibbs (No) N****s tellin' fibs (Fibs)

Instead, all parties were let down. Gibbs took to Twitter to post a classic meme of Tiffany “New York” Pollard where she sits in the bed with her hands folded in anticipation.

“Me waiting on the biggest moment of my career today,” Gibbs said with a laughing emoji in his caption of the meme. He tweeted it as his mood for the day.

.@FreddieGibbs stories are accurate asf 😭 pic.twitter.com/rCr3ynKyuN — 🍁3.3.R.0🍁 is listening to DAWN FM🌅 (@Eerostakes) January 7, 2022

Fans also expressed their disappointment after Gunna’s tweet grew anticipation of a “diss,” as oppose to a few lines.

@1GunnaGunna that Freddie Gibbs “diss” was WEAK AF pic.twitter.com/BmcLZwMi4J — Griffin Garabedian (@garbo313) January 7, 2022

Gunna getting on Twitter to hype up his Freddie Gibbs “diss” to only mention him in one line is weird as hell 😂😂😂 — Big Wavey 🥶 (@wavey_guwop) January 7, 2022

One fan, DJ Akademiks, did call Gunna’s “Pooch Gown” a classic following the Freddie Gibbs diss.