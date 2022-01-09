Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman are headed to divorce. TMZ details the New York Giants wideout has filed for divorce from Iman. Reasons for the divorce have not been named.

Sterling Shepard filed for divorce on June 7 of 2021, marking the beginning of the end of the relationship that began after the meeting in 2016. Back in December of 2017, the New York football player Sterling Shepard popped the question at Iman’s 27th birthday party at SPIN New York.

The two got married in March 2018. The private, star-studded affair had Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, Odell Beckham Jr., and Joan Smalls among the guests. Jourdan Dunn, a Victoria’s Secret model, was a bridesmaid, as were a number of Iman’s sisters. Shepard’s wedding party included fellow wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Kenny Stills. To that union, they have two children, Cali and Cassie.

