Santa may be done delivering toys to kids for almost another year, but adult hip-hip fans might be getting a new action figure soon as Playboi Carti appeared to tease a line of his own action figures.

A tweet shared by the rapper showed a hand holding an action figure resembling Carti in a black box emblazoned with “Red” in the same font as his second studio album “Whole Lotta Red” and the words “Playboy Carti” in gothic font. The action figure has Carti in all black with his signature bright red locks. The side of the box shows four different looks for the action figure including one in a black fuzzy coat, one in a black puffer coat, and one in a white long sleeve shirt. At least one different show option appears below. The artist’s signature tattoos are replicated on the figure’s body.

Playboi Carti just shared this video of his new action figure 👀🧛‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/64AjfM6TqN — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) January 7, 2022

Carti is not the first hip-hop artist to release a line of toys in his image. Travis Scott released a personalized action figure in 2015 to coincide with the debut of his studio album, Rodeo, in 2015, members of Run DMC were immortalized in their own line of Kokeshi dolls, No Limit Records released a (talking) Master P doll in 1998 to promote his single “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” in 1998, and in 1991, Vanilla Ice released an action figure that looked very much like a Ken Barbie doll.

