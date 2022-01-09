President Biden is Set to Deliver State of the Union Address in March

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union Address on March 1, 2022. CNN notes Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed President Biden accepted Speaker of the Hosue Nancy Pelosi’s request.

“The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022,” Jean-Pierre said.

Most recently, Biden addressed the nation as the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is officially the most dominant strain in America.

According to AP, the omicron variety is responsible for 90 percent of the new infections in New York at the end of 2021, and the highly contagious strain, which is two to three times easier to pass than Delta, has caused a global double of cases in just three days, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite the jump, Dr. Fauci has continued to promote vaccination and booster shots, stating that it provides the best defense against severe illness.

CNN notes a news release from Harris County Public Health, a Texas man, whose death was the first known Omicron-related mortality in the US, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with the coronavirus.

“The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions,” the release said.

To close 2021, Biden announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, which will be made available next month to Americans through the mail.