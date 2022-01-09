SOURCE SPORTS: After 2 Years Away, Klay Thompson Is Set To Return To The Warriors This Weekend

The Golden State Warriors are kicking ass and taking names in the early part of this young NBA season. Currently the Warriors have second best record in the NBA at 29-9. The Warriors returned to their dynasty looking selfs without the services of All-Star guard Klay Thompson and that’s about to change.

Thompson is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to The Athletic. The season debut comes 31 months after the five-time All-Star last played an NBA game.

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the Finals in June 2019. In his attempt to come back for the start of the ensuing season, Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon in November 2020.

If Thompson can give the Warriors 60 percent of his championship form, the team will be that much deadlier to deal with. Currently, Steph Curry is having an MVP season leading the team in scoring and three pointers made. Thompson’s return gives the Warriors more scoring depth and with most of the league trying to contain Curry, that will leave for more open shots for Thompson.

Going into this season, the Warriors wasn’t one of the favorites to win the championship. With a mix of young players and their dynasty core back together, the team will be a tough out for everyone in the league.