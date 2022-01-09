Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are suddenly struggling at home. The Nets haven’t won a home game since mid December and with Kyrie Irving officially back on the team for road games, some wonder if Durant may ask his All-Star teammate to get vaccinated so he could help out full time.

“I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play — play every game,” Durant said after a 121-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “But I’m not about to force somebody to get a vaccine, like that’s not my thing. So he can play basketball? Nah, I’m not about to do that.

“We’ve had conversations about wanting him to be a part of the team and conversations about him being here full-time, but that’s on his time. Whatever decision he want to make, he’s going to make. It’s on us to be professionals no matter what, and do our jobs. All of us — from the owner down to the equipment manager — so whenever he ready, he’ll be ready.”

Advertisement

It now January 2022, if Irving was going to get vaccinated, it would’ve happened already. The Nets are currently 24-13 and the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. After Friday’s lost, they’re 0-8 against the top 4 teams in the east. To say they could use Irving full time is an understatement.