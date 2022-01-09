New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle issued a public apology for his profane-laden postgame comment about the fans following a win against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. However, it was not enough as the NBA fined him $25,000 for “egregious use of profane language during media interviews.”the league announced on Saturday.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/qmsGKmtKO3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 8, 2022

In a statement posted to his Instagram page on Friday, Randle expressed regret for his handling of the situation.

“Just want to send a quick message to our fans and be clear — I love NYC and being a part of this team and this franchise,” he said in the statement. “And like most Knicks fans, I am really passionate about us being successful. My family and I love how the fans and New Yorkers have embraced and accepted us and have made us feel great about our decision to commit long-term with the team this past summer. This support means the world to us.”

“I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization, and the city, and that I should have handled things last night differently and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment,” Randle added. “My comment was an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love, even if it came from a place of passion and deep love. Nobody wants to win more than me and I will continue to show my loyalty and dedication to my teammates, the entire Knicks organization, and the fans who have shown me and my family so much love. I am going to keep focusing on the future.”

The boos and criticism in hindsight seem to be motivating Randle. Since returning from health and safety protocols, he has averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists. Not to mention, the Knicks have won two straight in Randle’s return. The $25 thousand dollar fine is the largest fine of Randle’s career to this point.

Randle sometimes wears his emotions on his sleeve. He clearly wants to win in New York, but he has to understand to be the man in the Mecca of basketball, emotions must be controlled and let