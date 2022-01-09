The Search is Underway in Brazil Seven Dead, Three Missing After Boulder Collapsed On Tourists

The video shows the shocking moment when a large column of a boulder collapsed on tourist.

According to reports, at least seven people are dead after a giant column of a rock fell on several tourist boats at a Brazilian waterfall. Additionally three are still missing and 32 were injured.

Out of the 32 injured, nine people were hospitalized.

Officials say heavy rains may have loosened the large rocks that fell Saturday at Furnas Lake in southern Brazil.

Several videos went viral that show the moment the column detaches from the rock as onlookers try to yell warnings to the speedboats just before the collapse.

“That piece will fall out,” a frantic man can be heard yelling. “Get out of there,” warns another, just before the cliff collapses onto the boats.

Vídeo mostra momentos antes de rocha desabar em #Capitólio (#MinasGerais). É possível ouvir banhistas avisando sobre risco eminente no local. pic.twitter.com/8GGdVixUFM — Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) January 8, 2022

Here’s another view of the Brazil land collapse on boats I haven’t seen yet pic.twitter.com/8VTShVKGCv — Jamie Manning (@jamiejmann) January 8, 2022

Lieutenant Pedro Aihara told reporters, search operations for three people missing in the lake have resumed this morning. They estimate that three speedboats were initially hit by the falling rock.

A spokesman for the local fire department said the possibility of victims being trapped under the rock when the boulder collapsed could potentially prolong the search. Rescue efforts are expected to continue at least through Monday. While Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the Navy deployed a relief force team to join the search and rescue efforts.

Furnas Lake, established in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is a popular tourist attraction in the area roughly 260 miles north of Sao Paulo.

