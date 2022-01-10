Aaliyah’s posthumous album Unstoppable is expected to be released sometime this month. Even though fans should be happy with all the new music coming their way, the feeling is more of disappointment rather than excitement.

According to HipHopDX the late singer’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, was recently a guest on The Geno Jones Show, where he spoke about the forthcoming album and its guest features. According to Hankerson, the album will have appearances by The Weeknd, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Future, and Ne-Yo, and the estate feels confident with this output.

“One of the songs that’s out now is doing incredibly well. And that’s the song that she did with Weeknd,” Hankerson said. “Because of that success, we think it’ll only get better with people such as Ne-Yo and Snoop Dogg, Future, and Drake — one of her biggest fans. Those are the features that’ll be on the record and that’ll be out in January.”

Advertisement

Aaliyah’s fans instantly took to social media to voice their opinions after the statement by Geno was released. Fans ridiculed the late singer’s estate for allegedly wasting a golden opportunity in making a great album.

One of the biggest issues people have with Unstoppable is the lack of R&B representation on the album. Fans do not want an Aaliyah project to sound too Hip Hop, and they want an album with female artists as opposed to the feature list being male-dominated.

“Imagine having the opp to create a new Aaliyah album with an entire generation of women that were directly influenced (Ciara, Teyana, Tinashe, Normani, Jhene, CxH, H.E.R., Sevyn, etc.) but instead we get Snoop Dogg, Neyo, Future, CB, a weird Weeknd song…yikes,” a fan tweeted.

imagine having the opp to create a new Aaliyah album with an entire generation of women that were directly influenced (Ciara, Teyana, Tinashe, Normani, Jhene, CxH, H.E.R., Sevyn, etc.)



but instead we get Snoop Dogg, Neyo, Future, CB, a weird Weeknd song…yikes https://t.co/2NHEX17VkU — Dante (@AllThingsDante) January 4, 2022

if i hear 808mafia snares and Murda beats hi hats in this new Aaliyah album then best believe we fuckin failed to revive R&B — chibino busoul 🇵🇭 (@sowiokwon) January 6, 2022

Despite fan reactions, Barry Hankerson isn’t giving in. During an August interview with Billboard, Hankerson broke down the plans for all of Aaliyah’s releases and how he’s living with all the hate that’s being thrown his way.