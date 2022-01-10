Calvin Simon, a founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic, has passed away at age 79. Funk icons Bootsy Collins and George Clinton confirmed Simon’s death in separate social media posts.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon,” George Clinton’s Facebook post read. “Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!”

“We lost another Original member of Parliament/Funkadelic,” Bootsy Collins wrote on Instagram. “A friend, bandmate & a cool classic guy, Mr. Calvin Simon was a former member of Parliament/Funkadelic. He’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1997 with fifteen members of P-Funk! R.I.P Bootsy baby!!!”

Advertisement

After serving in the Vietnam War, Simon co-created the group but later would leave due to financial reasons.

Simons was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.