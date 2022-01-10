Calvin Simon, a founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic, has passed away at age 79. Funk icons Bootsy Collins and George Clinton confirmed Simon’s death in separate social media posts.

“Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon,” George Clinton’s Facebook post read. “Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!”

“We lost another Original member of Parliament/Funkadelic,” Bootsy Collins wrote on Instagram. “A friend, bandmate & a cool classic guy, Mr. Calvin Simon was a former member of Parliament/Funkadelic. He’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1997 with fifteen members of P-Funk! R.I.P Bootsy baby!!!”

Advertisement

We lost another Original member of Parliament/Funkadelic. A friend, bandmate & a cool classic guy, Mr. Calvin Simon was a former member of Parliament/Funkadelic. He's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1997 with fifteen members of P-Funk!

R.I.P…🙏🤗 Bootsy baby!!!😢 pic.twitter.com/EulO2Esx7l — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) January 7, 2022

After serving in the Vietnam War, Simon co-created the group but later would leave due to financial reasons.

Simons was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.