Alleged third baby mother of Chris Brown, Diamond Brown, has delivered what is believed to be the singer’s third child. The Jasmine Brand spotted Diamond introducing the baby girl, Lovely Symphani Brown, on Instagram.

“My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life,” Diamond wrote. “I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..”

Chris and Diamond have been followed by baby rumors since late last year and have been linked to each other through the year. Neither party has publicly spoken about who the father is.

If the girl indeed is fathered by Chris Brown, it would be his third. Brown fathered his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman in 2015 and his son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris in 2019.