A delta and omicron combination strain of COVID-19 has been discovered according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

According to Bloomberg, the new strain has been named “deltacron,” which has drawn Transformers jokes across the Internet.

“There are currently omicron and delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis said.

25 cases have been identified so far and the combined infection leads to a higher infection rate.

Kostrikis added, “We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail”