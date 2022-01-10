Somehow between all of his traveling and dating, Kanye West is still churning out bangers. Ye teamed with Hit-Boy, who is quite busy in his own right, to produce a track for Hit-Boy’s forthcoming project with The Game.

“I’m JUST GONNA SAY THIS… BE READY !” videographer Kevin Wong captured on Instagram. “Man what I heard tonight Went CRAZYYY.”

He would go on to tag all three artists. “IF WE DON’T WORK. WE CAN’T EAT.”

In a separate clip, the trio and a group of guests, which reportedly included Alexander Wang, vibed to a new track that featured an Eazy E sample. You can hear it and see footage from the session below.

Kanye x The Game x Hit-Boy in the studio 👀 pic.twitter.com/4pz8vG5ltL — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 9, 2022

Hit-Boy working on the game album 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/Ze2QZks0fB — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) January 4, 2022