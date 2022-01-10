Gucci Mane‘s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, January 6th, and the 1017 founder decided to gift the leading woman in his life a lot of gifts. One that stood out to everyone was $1 million cash.

A day after her birthday, Keyshia took to Instagram to flaunt some of her gifts from Gucci, including the stacks of money packed neatly into an orange box. Surrounded by friends and family, she is surprised by discovery before relishing in the thoughtful yet massive present from her husband.

In a birthday message of his own to Ka’oir, Gucci described her as “the best thing” to ever come into his life and he would spoil her for life. The couple solidified their relationship while Gucci was in prison. He was released in 2016 and she helped him not only return to society as a new man in terms of his fitness but continue his torrid streak of recording music. The couple would eventually get married a year later on October 17th and celebrate their fifth anniversary this year.

Check out Keyshia Ka’oir’s post on Instagram.