For the past couple of years, teaming with Hit-Boy for an entire album is a winning combination. Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy linked for a couple of bangers, and he also teamed with Benny the Butcher for Burden of Proof. Hit-Boy and Big Sean have also made for an impressive pair. And the work that Hit-Boy has done with Nas on both editions of King’s Disease and the most recently released Magic made Nas say he found his Quincy Jones.


So what’s next for Hit-Boy? He wants to tag team with JAY-Z and Lil Wayne for full projects.

Hit-Boy spoke with HotNewHipHop in their January digital cover story and revealed after producing “Sinister” for Cordae, which featured Lil Wayne, he wants in on a full Tunchie project.

I’m trying to do a Wayne album!” Hit-Boy said. “One song is cool, but we’ve got a song that’s four times platinum, bro. Pull up. You know what I’m saying? Simple math.”

If you missed it, Hit-Boy also co-produced “Niggas in Paris” from Hov’s joint Watch the Throne album with Kanye West. That was just a taste for Hit-Boy and he would love to lock in with Jigga on a full-length, which led to a full run of additional names.

“I’ll do an album with Tupac or Biggie, that would be crazy. Right now, Jay-Z. That would be crazy too. Drake, Kendrick, Roddy, send me whoever and they’re going to be straight,” Hit-Boy said.

Who would you want to hear Hit-Boy with? Peep the full story courtesy of HNHH here.