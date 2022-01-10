Seems like Joey Bada$$ is taking a break from the big screen and is getting back in the studio. Yesterday, the Brooklyn entertainer went to Twitter and broke the news that “The Rev3nge” is arriving. He tweeted out two different covers, and a date, January 14.

It’s uncertain if this is an album or single cover, but Bada$$ did confirm an album would come this year. A few days ago, the Power Book II and Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor went on an Instagram live stream and confirmed it.

He told a fan during the question and answer segment that an album is definitely coming.

“Shit, the album dropping this year for sure,” Joey Badass said on IG. “I ain’t going to say exactly when, though, because there’s certain rappers who be on my heels, so Ima just… it’s coming though.”

Joey Bada$$ confirms new album dropping this year @joeyBADASS pic.twitter.com/ZFoE2ki8bn — New Branches (@new_branches) January 5, 2022

Bada$$’ last album ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADASS came in April 2017. That project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, moving 51,000 album-equivalent units, and 28,000 of those copies were pure album sales. Following that release, he dropped an EP The Light Pack containing three tracks, one of which featured Pusha T.