Kash Doll and Tracy T Welcome Their Son Kashton Prophet Richardson

Kash Doll and Tracy T have welcomed their first child together. The couple shared separate posts announcing the arrival of their son, Kashton Prophet Richardson.

Tracy T posted a video clip with his son highlighting their similar hair, while Kash Doll posted an image as well.

“Call me crazy but i think i found the love of my life (I’ve never felt this way before y’all somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger) Kashton Prophet Richardson has stole my heart His ears brown y’all”

You can see the announcement posts below.

Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll and Tracy T, who just welcomed their baby boy Kashton Prophet Richardson! 💙 pic.twitter.com/RiOIkDkCsS — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 8, 2022