Doja Cat was tapped to perform at a concert at the College Football National Championship, but the admittance of fans was temporarily halted due to a bomb threat.

According to The Indianapolis Star, a man called in a bomb threat in order to get a better position in line for entry. He was arrested for the threat.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Joshua Barker, deputy chief for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), said. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Advertisement

“Nearby witnesses told police the individual said he had an explosive on him,” IMPD said on Twitter. “IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those.”

The man has not been named.