2022 may be the year that rappers switch up their lifestyles. Meek Mill revealed on Twitter that he becomes depressed when he smokes weed.

“I smoke weed everyday and get depressed and soon as I get high,” Meek wrote. “I be happy as hell sober lol it just helps me think deeper and more realistic lol.”

Near the end of 2021, Meek Mill spoke out against prescription pills, while making an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

“That shit is fentanyl. If you take Percs right now, you an asshole,” Meek said. “You can die off of just trying to get high, kill half your brain cells in your mind just by trying to get high.”

You can hear Meek talk pill poppin below.