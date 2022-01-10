Sommer Ray, a popular social media influencer, kicks off the new year with a move to the valley and into a new 1,450,000 home, TMZ reports.

hope this year doesn’t suck — Sommer Ray (@SommerRay) January 1, 2022

The 25-year-old Denver, Colorado native is the new homeowner of a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom in San Fernando Valley. Ray made the home purchase through the representation of Stephen Sweeney of SGS Estates. Features include pool, pool house, gourmet kitchen, and lavish backyard.

Potentially the biggest purchase of her career. To her 26 million followers, who know her as @sommerray across social media, Ray’s best known for her fitness and glamour modeling, and the face of various brands such as PSD, Neck and so many more. Ray is also the owner of her own successful swimwear and fitness line.

Outside of fashion, Ray starred in music videos for Travis Baker, Miles Wesley, and Jonas Blue. She is currently rumored to be in a relationship with popular music video director Cole Bennett after a brief relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in 2020.

