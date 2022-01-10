Rihanna to Launch Savage x Fenty Stores Across the Nation in 2022

2022 will be the year that you can walk into a Savage X Fenty store. Rihanna has announced the launch of five stores across America. The first store will be in Las Vegas.

Following the opening of Las Vegas, Rihanna will launch Fenty stores in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, and Washington D.C. throughout the year.

“2022, we coming in HOT!” Rihanna said online. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!”

Rihanna added, “can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”

Rihanna encouraged her Savage enthusiasts to pay attention to the Savage x Fenty Instagram for forthcoming details.