There is no doubt that Canadian crooner The Weeknd has arguably put out the best R&B album of the year(even though we’re only ten days in), but fans and critics alike are coming down on super-producer Timbaland like a ton of bricks after getting on social media and claiming that The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album is comparable to the all-time, best selling Michael Jackson album Thriller.

Timbo took to IG Live to say, “This album different y’all. This shit right here on some Thriller shit. Trust me when I tell you and the way he dropped this shit — yo! Congrats. This shit is amazing.”

The comment section quickly filled up with comments disputing Timbaland’s opinion until some of them went to Twitter to express their disappointment in the VA producer’s analysis.

I fucks with Timbaland but this type cappin is nuts and disrespectful to Michael jackson thriller 😂🤦🏿‍♂️ timbo wyling https://t.co/iU5YOPFjE5 — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) January 9, 2022

Timbaland said weeknd album is on some thriller shit boy off it — Stone Cold (@Oligotti_) January 8, 2022

Even though Timbaland compared The Weeknd’s new album to Thriller, I may have to listen, Tim’s ear is intergalactic planetary so he may be on to something…or, I just can’t… pic.twitter.com/l8M1rnKvP6 — Ty C. Brix (@TyBrix) January 9, 2022

Timbaland saying stupid shit like Abel’s new album is like “Like Thriller” when there ain’t even nothing on there better than this part of the ‘Bad’ 🐐 https://t.co/TDN9hhxDCP — 🏁 Sledgo Peart 🏁 (@BrixxisKING) January 9, 2022

I just know I didn’t see Timbaland calling Dawn FM this era’s Thriller? We losing too many of the old heads to drugs and mental illness — A sports, entertainment, media & tech company (@PeriwinkleRip) January 9, 2022