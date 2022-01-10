SZA has been on quite a run with her single releases. With “I Hate U” continuing to run up the numbers, SZA has tapped LaKeith Stanfield to star in the single’s visualizer.

In the video, Stanfield is in a heated conversation on the phone leading to him giving his best Tom Brady impression and chucking the phone into the ocean.

“I Hate U” broke the record for the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week. “I Hate U” currently appears on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart in 102 countries, and peaked at #1 on the Daily Top 100 chart globally and in 10 countries (United States, Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago). “I Hate U” was featured as the cover of Apple Music’s R&B Now playlist, which also featured her prior two singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days”.

