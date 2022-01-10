The Fresh Prince Will Smith can almost always guarantee a laugh so when he was invited to work out with the Miami Dolphins, but as guaranteed, a viral laugh followed the Philly-born rapper/actor all the way to the locker room.

Mr. Smith captioned his viral sports moment, “Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great… Until that morning coffee snuck up on me.” The trainer told Smith to relax himself, but obviously got too relaxed and let out a fart which had the entire camera crew in stitches.