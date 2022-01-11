2 Chainz is getting ready for his new album DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, but before he gets back to the work, he links with the NFL Playoffs for the “Whose Back You Got?” commercial.

Chainz appears in the 2022 version of the commercial that features players, fans, and firefighters in a community feel for the forthcoming battles on the gridiron.

Last week, 2 Chainz released his new single “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring 42 Dugg. The release comes with a new video, which you can see below, and is featured on 2 Chainz’s forthcoming album DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF.

Advertisement