A few weeks ago, a rumor made its round across the internet, claiming that Steph and Ayesha Curry were in an open relationship. Recently, Ayesha clapped back at the reporter who spread the rumor, telling them not to disrespect her marriage.

On Monday, Ayesha took to Instagram to repost her husbands GQ cover shoot, captioning her post, “good gracious God almighty.” A follower commented under Ayesha’s caption, saying “But you still want an open relationship smh. If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

Ayesha clapped back at the commenter, saying “don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

I do hope that this quashes the ridiculous open marriage rumors circulating around @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry. pic.twitter.com/n86gffNMMc — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) January 10, 2022

Rumors of the couples open marriage came about last month. The instagram page @Deuxmoi claimed they were tipped off about by anonymous source saying that the couple, despite being married since 2011, was not as faithful as they seem.

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be,” the anonymous source wrote. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”