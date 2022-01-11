On Sunday, Will Smith was finally able to call himself a Golden Globe winner. Smith won the Best Actor in Motion Picture Drama award for his role of Richard Williams in the film King Richard.



King Richard is the true story of Richard Williams, an undeterred father who was instrumental in raising Venus and Serena Williams, two of the best tennis players in the world.

This award was Smith’s first win in the category in four attempts. He previously was nominated for his roles in Ali, Pursuit of Happyness, and Concussion. In the 1990s, Smith was nominated for his work on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

With the Golden Globe under his belt, Will Smith will now target an Oscar for the same film.

