On Sunday, Bob Saget, a famous TV father from Full House, was found dead in his hotel room. In an exclusive report, PEOPLE magazine was able to shed some more light on his death.

Saget was found in his hotel just after 4 p.m. in local Florida time.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Orange County Sheriff’s office stated on Twitter.

In a police report, hotel staff member Jody Lee Harrison entered Saget’s room after he had supposed to have checked out and his family was unable to reach him. Harrison didn’t receive a response once he arrived at the room. He would enter the room to find the TV star in the room with all the lights off in a “supine position” in bed.

“Mr. Saget was ‘cold to the touch, yellow and clammy’,” Harrison stated. “He checked for breathing and a pulse but none were detected.”

No signs of trauma were found and the medication found was “very basic” pills like antacid and ibuprofen. There were no guests in and out of Saget’s room.

“He checked in on Friday morning and used his real name. Everyone recognized him immediately, but he didn’t make any fanfare about it,” the source said. “He was really gracious. No entourage, no entitlement, no attitude. He carried his own bags, seemed really energetic and honestly seemed really healthy and happy.”

His family released a statement that read, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

His Full House co-star John Stamos posted his condolences on Twitter, saying, “I am broken. I am gutted,” Stamos tweeted. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”