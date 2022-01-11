Chicago native Chief Keef rose to prominence in the early 2010s when the rapper brought Chicago drill to the music scene. The 26-year-old rapper is known for some of his greatest hits including “Earned It,” “Love Sosa,” “I Don’t Like,” and more.

While Chief Keef’s songs have been some of the club’s hottest bangers, the story in the rapper’s lyrics may go over a few heads. On Friday, the Chicago drill king reflected on the recording process behind his single, “Aint Gonna Happen.” The single was a part of the 2019 joint project between Keef and Zaytoven.

Chief Keef shared with fans on Twitter that when recording the single, he shed a few tears after reminiscing on the loss of his loved ones.

“Fun fact: on front of ain’t gonna happen a young n***a was cryin thinking about them members but everytime I cry I laugh so I ended up laughing and taking the crying out the front you only hear it on intro by the time I got to laughin,” he tweeted.

In the single, Keef is referring to the loss of his older cousin and stepbrother. His cousin, Big Glo, was fatally shot in 2014 in Englewood, Chicago. His stepbrother, Ulysses “Chris” Gissendanner III, 19, was fatally shot in the back of the head in 2013.

We are sending our prayers to uplift Chief Keef. What is one of your favorite Chief Keef bangers?