Cordae Reveals Stevie Wonder, Nas, and More as Features on His ‘From a Bird’s Eye View’ Album

Cordae is officially ready to give fans his Bird’s Eye View album. The young star hit social media and revealed the tracks that will accompany the “Sinister” single that he dropped with Lil Wayne.

The new album will feature 13 songs and a bonus in “Gifted,” featuring Roddy Ricch. Additional album appearances include H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, Stevie Wonder, and Eminem.

Before the launch of his album, Cordae dropped his Road To ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ docuseries. In the debut episode, Cordae takes a break from album mode to go from a New York City studio to the plains of the serengeti in Africa for relaxation and inspiration. “I just went [to Africa] because that was just something I had to get off my spirit,” Cordae explains. “And that was a bucket list thing for me too. It’s always been on my bucket list to go to Africa.”

You can watch it below.