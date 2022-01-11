Kodak Black was a standout star in XXL’s 2016 Freshman class. His unconventional rapping style and flow that would lend itself to the creation of “No Flockin” and later Cardi B’s smash hit “Bodak Yellow.” So it’s no doubt that Kodaks presence is surely felt on the industry, and even Drake knows it.
Drizzy dropped in the comments of one of Kodak’s recent livestrams his praise for the Florida rapper. “You really all that for this generation and the next one if we being honest,” he wrote.
Whereas a Drake co-sign used to be a certified stamp of approval, reactions to Drake’s co-sign had music lovers split. While many people agreed with Drake and saw it as a defining moment of Kodaks career to be cosigned by Drake, many people also disagreed with Drizzy’s cosign of Kodak.
Check out some reactions below.
Whether or not Kodak really is the GOAT of this generation is subjective. However, Kodak is celebrating his recent single “Super Gremlin” reaching the Top 10 Billboard charts this week. “Super Gremlin” makes Kodak’s first top 10 hit since 2018 hit “ZEZE” featuring Travis Scott and Offset.