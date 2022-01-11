They say success is the best revenge and on Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs got their revenge against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Last night, Georgia secured their first Division I football title since 1980 after upsetting the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, finished with 17 of 26 passes and threw two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to their first win over Alabama since 2007. After the game, Bennett shed triumphant tears of joy.

Advertisement

“I hadn’t cried in — I don’t know, years — but that just came over me,” said Bennett, who overcame a slow start to lead the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter charge and was named the offensive player of the game. “That’s what — when you put as much time as we do into this thing, blood, sweat, tears, it means something.”

Bennett struggled early. Georgia’s offense couldn’t move the ball and Bennett got sacked a total of four times. He also overcame what seemed like a costly fumble.

The game was a rematch of the SEC Championship Game on December 4 in Atlanta, in which the Roll Tide steamrolled the Bulldogs giving them their only loss of the season 41-24.

Not only did Georgia get their get back from their SEC Championship loss, but also got revenge from 2018. In the 2018 national championship, Alabama beat Georgia in overtime 26-23.

“That was the group that was crying in the locker room,” Smart said, referring to the 2018 team that included former players Nick Chubb, Richard LeCounte and D’Andre Swift. “This group made it right for them.”



Georgia finished the 2021 season with a 14-1 record, the most wins in school history.