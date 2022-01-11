In the beginning of Gunna’s cinematic “livin wild” video, there is a text that reads, “inspired by true events,” and on July 8, the ATL rapper revealed that he suffered from pneumonia, which led to his hospitalization. The video “livin wild” is him basically reenacting what really happened.

The video starts with real footage from Gunna’s July 4th hospital visit. He’s surrounded by family in the hospital playing cards, then the video starts.

Keith Sweat, the R&B legend, plays a doctor who tells BMF star, Lil Meech that the doctors will figure it out. Meech, disgruntled, then assists Gunna in breaking out of the hospital and the YSL rapper begins rapping in the rain.

